Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's representative for the Barhait assembly constituency Pankaj Mishra has been admitted to the Central Institute of Psychiatry (CIP) at Kanke in Ranchi on Monday. Ahead of getting admitted to the de-addiction centre, he was counselled for five hours. He was admitted under the supervision of Dr SK Munda as confirmed by CIP's director Dr D Das.

Notably, Mishra, who was arrested in the illegal mining case, was undergoing treatment at RIMS for the past several days. And a medical board has advised Pankaj Mishra to get treatment at the drug de-addiction centre. The doctors’ team said that he is addicted to Fortwin injections and that he starts feeling restless when he is given a mild medicine. In such a situation, now the only option is the drug de-addiction centre.

Earlier, he was discharged by the Medical Board of RIMS stating the need for treatment in CIP. Despite this, the ED summoned Hamid Akhtar, jail superintendent of Birsa Munda Central Jail, Ranchi, for questioning why Pankaj was not shifted to jail. Following this, on December 5, Hamid Akhtar reached the ED's zonal office, where ED interrogated him for a long time.

Pankaj Mishra was arrested by the ED on July 19 in connection with the Rs 1,000 crore illegal mining case in the Santhal area. During the investigation, 47 searches were conducted across the country on several dates that resulted in the seizure of cash amounting to Rs 5.34 crore, freezing of bank balances amounting to Rs 13.32 crore, freezing of an inland vessel MV Infralink-III, reg. No- WB 1809, five stone crushers and two Hyva trucks besides the seizure of incriminating documents, along with two AK 47 assault rifles.