Ranchi (Jharkhand): Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's aide, Pankaj Mishra, has suddenly fallen ill. Hence, he has been admitted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for treatment. Doctors examining Pankaj Mishra have seen some behavioral changes. So, he is being treated by a psychiatrist also. Pankaj Mishra was recently arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on money laundering charges.

Mishra was admitted to RIMS on July 29, as he has been suffering from chronic pancreatitis, abdominal pain, blood pressure, and sugar problems. But Pankaj's ailments have created confusion among the RIMS doctors. They are unable to make out the exact cause of illness.

Dr. Sheetal Malua, chairman of the Medical Board and Head of the Department of Surgery, said that Pankaj is not able to tell clearly about his illness. Some of the doctors at the RIMS said that Pankaj Mishra was accustomed to popping several pills, which appeared to have caused behavioral changes in him.

Doctors say that "we will examine him on all aspects including the medicines that had affected his body." A psychiatrist has also been called in to examine Pankaj Mishra. Further treatment will be carried out based on the investigation. Dr. Sheetal Malua, chairman of the Medical Board and Head of the Department of Surgery, Dr. Vidyapati, Head of the Department of Medicine, Dr. Pradeep Bhattacharya, Head of the Department of Critical Care, and Dr. Vinay Pratap have been providing treatment to Pankaj Mishra.

Public Relations Officer of RIMS told that Dr. Ajay Bakhala, HOD of the Psychiatry Department has examined Pankaj Mishra. Dr. Ajay Bakhala has suggested a CT scan and blood tests for Mishra. Hence, after the receipt of the test report, then the line of treatment will follow accordingly.