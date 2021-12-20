Indore: Mathura MP and veteran actress Hema Malini, who arrived in Indore on Sunday to attend a programme, made reference to the Ayodhya temple and urged Prime Minister Modi to develop a similar site of pilgrimage in Mathura also.

Addressing a gathering at the programme, she said now that the construction of the Ram temple is almost complete, Mathura, the land of Lord Krishna, should also be put on the map of grand pilgrimages in the country. She further added that Prime Minister Modi has accomplished something impossible by building the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor extending from the Ganges to the temple there. She called the corridor 'nothing short of a surprise' while praising the Prime Minister.

She further stated that Lord Krishna in Mathura is a symbol of love and affection. She praised the Indore city by emphasising its cleanliness and crediting the prestige of the cleanest city in the country to the state government and the people of the state.

While talking about the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh, she said that Chief Minister Yogi has done a lot of development work in Uttar Pradesh and therefore the victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party is inevitable. She hoped that Chief Minister Yogi will contest in the ensuing elections from Mathura.

Commenting on the statement of SP President Akhilesh Yadav, Hema Malini said that she is not aware of any such statement and clarified that being in the opposition, it is obvious for him to level allegations to get political mileage.

Also read: How Indore beggars help bag cleanest city title?