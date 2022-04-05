Gopalganj (Bihar): Unable to bear the treatment cost of his specially-abled son, a poor man in Gopalganj district in Bihar has been fastening him to a tree for the past several years to prevent the child from loitering. The man lives in Salempur village under Barauli block in the district.

The child's mother Sindhu Devi said that for the last ten years, they are tying the child to a tree "to protect him from going somewhere". "At age of four, my child had a high fever and we didn't have money to afford his medical treatment. After the recovery from high fever, he became mentally unstable. We didn't have enough money to bear the medical cost of my child's treatment. Even now, we are hardly able to make ends meet. Hence, we urge the government to pay attention to our plight," said Sindhu Devi.