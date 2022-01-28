LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday alleged that his helicopter has been detained in Delhi and he was not allowed to go to Muzaffarnagar. Taking to Twitter he further alleged that it was a "desperate conspiracy" by the BJP.

The SP chief said that a top BJP leader has just flown from Delhi. "My helicopter is still detained in Delhi without assigning any reason and is not being allowed to go to Muzaffarnagar. While a top BJP leader has just flown from here. This is a desperate conspiracy of the losing BJP. People are understanding everything...," tweeted Akhilesh.

Describing the incident as " abuse of power", he said that the incident will be recorded in the history of the socialist struggle.

"Abuse of power is a sign of the people losing… This day will also be recorded in the history of socialist struggle! We are going to take a historic flight of victory…," he stated in another tweet.

Earlier in the day Akhilesh and Rashtriya Lok Dal President Jayant Chaudhary held a joint press conference in Muzaffarnagar following which he left for Delhi from Lucknow. He was scheduled to return to Muzaffarnagar in a private helicopter.

Also Read: Akhilesh Yadav slams state govt over alleged mishandling of protesting students in Prayagraj