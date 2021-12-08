Nilgiris: An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter carrying top Army officials crashed near Coonoor in the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the crew and passenger manifest, General Bipin Rawat (CDS), Mrs Madhulika Rawat, Brig LS Lidder, Lt Col Harjinder Singh, NK Gursevak Singh, NK Jitendra Kumar, L/NK Vivek Kumar, L/Nk B Sai Teja and Havildar Satpal were among those in the Mi-series chopper that crashed between Coimbatore and Sulur in Tamil Nadu.

Helicopter crashes near Ooty in Tamil Nadu

The chopper was on its way from the Sulur IAF base to the Defence Services College (DSC) at Wellington when it crashed, they said.

A total of 14 people including Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife, Defence Assistant, security commandos and IAF pilots were on board the ill-fated chopper.

The local military officers have reached the location and were told that locals have taken two bodies with 80 per cent burns to a local hospital. Few bodies can be seen downhill in the area of the accident. Efforts are on to retrieve the bodies and check identities, sources added.

The mishap happened at Nanjappanchathiram area amid heavy mist and early visuals showed the helicopter in flames. There was no immediate information on possible casualties or injuries.

Search and rescue operations were launched from nearby bases.

Tamil Nadu local police confirmed that the chopper was carrying senior Army officers.

Emergency rescue teams have reached the spot. The cause of the crash is yet to be known.