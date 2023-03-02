Kohima (Nagaland): In a major landmark in the state's political history, Nagaland got its first-ever female MLA as Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party's (NDPP) Hekhani Jakhalu won from Dimapur-III Assembly seat. Jakhalu, 48, won by 1,536 votes, becoming the first woman to be elected to Nagaland Assembly.

A lawyer-activist, Jakhalu was among four women of the total 183 candidates who were in the fray in the Nagaland assembly polls. She has completed her education in US and also runs an NGO "YouthNet Nagaland" which is quite popular in the northeast state as it helps youth in their studies and provides business opportunities. In 2018, Jakhalu was also recognised with the Nari Shakti Puraskar award.

As for the latest trends, the ruling NDPP-BJP alliance is set to retain power in the state as it is leading in more than 40 seats. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio-led NDPP is in alliance with the saffron party since 2018. That year, the alliance had won 30 seats. The exit polls have proven right, at least according to the latest trends. They had predicted that the BJP-NDPP alliance was tipped to win 38-48 seats out of 60 Assembly seats and retain power.

The tenure of the 13th Nagaland Assembly is scheduled to end on March 12. The BJP's impressive performance in Nagaland comes as a boost for the party, which has been facing criticism over the controversial farm laws and protests by farmers across the country. The victory in Nagaland will further consolidate the BJP's position in the Northeast, where it has been steadily expanding its presence in recent years.

