Bettiah (Bihar): Marhiya is a unique village in the Bettiah district of Bihar as the height of everyone in that area is above 6 feet. The height of males in Marhiya village is more than 6 feet, while the height of females is 5 feet 10 inches. However, the height of the male members of the village has proven to be a boon for them whilst the tall girls are on the bane side as the grooms are not easily found for them. Taking advantage of their height most of the boys of the village are getting recruited into the army.

A local Siddhant Kumar Singh said, "in our Marhiya village, about 75 per cent of people are tall. All the people here are more than 6 feet. All the people here want to join the army. For this, we also get the benefit of our height." Singh said around 120 children run in the field every day at 4 am to prepare themselves to join the army. A total of more than 1400 reside in 250 houses of Marhiya village and more than 650 Rajput families live here, who have come here from Siwan in Bihar. These people are basically Kaushik clan Rajputs of Siwan Haluar Pipra village of Bihar. These Rajputs living in the Marhiya village of West Champaran for the last five generations.

According to folklore in the past when the palanquin of Maharaja Harendra Kishore Singh of Bettiah was going, he was suddenly attacked by an elephant. That's when a swordsman Dhruv Narayan Singh was passing by the road. Seeing the elephant was about to attack the king, he had cut off the trunk of the elephant with a blow of the sword, due to which the elephant fell and died. Thus, for saving the life of Maharaja Harendra Kishore Singh, praising his bravery, rewarded him by giving him 100 bighas of land in Marhiya village. The then king even spoke of him settling here. Since then his clan has been living in this village. At least 100 houses have been constructed for one family and the population has expanded to 700 now.

According to the National Institute of Nutrition(NIN) in Hyderabad, the average height of women in the country is 5 feet 3 inches and that of men is 5 feet 8 inches. Interestingly, the height of the Masai Tribe living in Tanzania of Africa is also more than 6 feet. Due to their height and physical appearance, these tribes easily hunt wild animals. The people of the Masai tribe have been the subject of discussion all over the world regarding their living habits and customs.