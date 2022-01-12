Hyderabad: Heavy rains lashed several districts in Telangana on Tuesday, resulting in power outages in several regions, as well as flooding in state capital Hyderabad.

In Karimnagar district, Chopdandi, Ramadugu, Manakondoor, Pegadapalli, Shankarpatnam and Sultanabad mandals were affected by rains, leading to a cut in power supply in villages located in aforementioned areas.

A 70-feet hoarding also collapsed in Karimnagar due to strong winds. The billboard, which collapsed near Gita Bhavan, was set up with expenses amounting to Rs 45 lakhs as part of the Sri Ventakeshwara Temple Brahmotsavam to be held in February, 2022.

In Hyderabad meanwhile, waterlogging on the road in areas such as Moulali, Kushaiguda, Charlapally, Jawahar Nagar, Keesara and Dammaiguda led to motorists on their commute facing trouble.

In Siricilla district, too, Veernapally, Rangampeta, Garjanapally, Lal Singh Nayak Tanda, Adavi Padira and other villages were hit by heavy rains.

In the nearby Warangal district, torrential downpour had been going on for a few days. On Tuesday it led to a severe power outage in areas such as Hanmakonda, Bhupalpally and Janagama.

