Hyderabad: Heavy downpour, strong gales and lightning, pounded Hyderabad in the wee hours of Wednesday, thereby providing a much-needed respite from the summer heat. The downpour also affected the vehicular traffic as low-lying areas got inundated. Additionally, there were also power cuts in many regions as the floodwaters rushed into homes disturbing people’s sleep.

Areas affected by the rainfall are - Khairtabad, Ameerpet, Panjagutta, Secundrabad, Maredpally, Chilakalaguda, Boinpally, Thirumalagiri, Alwal, Begumpet, Saidabad, Champapeta, Saroor Nagar, Kottapeta, LB Nagar, Dilsukhnagar, Nagol, Chaitanyapuripuri, Vanasthalipuram, Shivarampally, Yusufguda, Narayanaguda and Himayatnagar. Heavy rainfall with thunder and lightning was also experienced in Jagadgirigutta, Kookatpalli, Kushaiguda, ECIL, and Capra regions.

The rainfall also left roads in Miyapur, Rajendranagar, Attapur, and Kismatpur flooded. The Hyderabad Metrological Department has predicted rainfall in the region for the next two days.