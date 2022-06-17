New Delhi: Heavy rains lashed parts of the capital on Friday afternoon bringing much-needed respite from the heat. The weather office had predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rains in the national capital. "Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida," the Met office had tweeted at 1:50 pm.

