Bengaluru (Karnataka): Holiday was declared for schools and colleges in Bengaluru here on Tuesday as heavy rains battered the city since the early morning. The roads were inundated with rainwater in different areas in the city, forcing the authorities to take precautionary measures. Responding immediately, Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner K Srinivas said that they directed schools and colleges to remain shut for the day due to incessant rains.

Commuters, office goers and the general public faced hardships. General life was thrown out of gear following the heavy downpour in many parts of the city. For the past few days, the entire state has been witnessing heavy rains. Streams and canals in several places in Bengaluru, Mandya, Mysuru and Ramanagara have been overflowing with rainwater. The Bengaluru-Some people washed away in the swirling waters as the Mysuru Expressway was flooded with rainwater.

According to the weather forecast, Bengaluru will receive moderate to heavy rainfall till September 1. Heavy rain had hit normal life at a time when the residents of Silicon City were busy making arrangements for the Ganesh festival. Since Monday evening, rain has been lashing continuously. Colonies and houses were inundated with flood waters across the city.

Heavy downpour and waterlogging on roads were witnessed in Bengaluru city areas like Majestic, Corporation, Basavanagudi, Seshapuram, Jayanagar, MG Road, KR Market and Rajajinagar. A holiday for schools was declared in Bengaluru South and City districts. Following heavy rains and floods, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai visited affected areas in the Ramanagara district on Monday. The CM announced compensation for crop losses and damages to houses and property.