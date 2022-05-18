Bengaluru: Thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rain lashed Bengaluru on Tuesday causing water logging in many parts of the city. The Metro on Green Line at Mantri Mall Station had to be stopped due to power failure caused by the thunderstorms before services were restored. The trains were stopped for about 15 minutes.

JP Nagar, Jayanagar, Lalbagh, Chickpet, Majestic, Malleswaram, Rajajinagar, Yeshwantpur, MG Road, Cubbon Park, Vijayanagar, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Kengeri, Magadi Road, and Mysore Road, among other areas, were affected by heavy rain.

The showers have caused a flood-like situation in several parts of the city, causing traffic jams in many areas. According to the IMD, coastal and southern Karnataka will likely experience heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning due to the southwest monsoon advancing into the Andaman and Nicobar islands.

The India Meteorological Department issued an Orange alert for urban and rural districts of Bengaluru, predicting heavy rainfall for the next 4-5 days in the city.

