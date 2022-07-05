Mumbai: As heavy rains lashed Mumbai and its suburbs last night and early this morning, parts of the city witnessed waterlogging and heavy traffic causing inconvenience to the residents. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted "moderate to heavy rainfall" for Mumbai and its suburbs and the possibility of "very heavy to extremely heavy" showers at isolated places for the next few days.

Heavy rains hit Mumbai, water logged in several areas

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in the city in the wake of the alert issued by the Weather Department, officials said. Newly sworn-in Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed the authorities in Mumbai and neighbouring districts to be on alert and keep a vigil.

"In the wake of heavy rainfall in various parts of the state, CM Eknath Shinde held a discussion with Chief Secretary Manukumar Srivastava along with directing all the related districts' guardian secretaries to keep a vigil and control the situation," his office tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Chiplun area in the Ratnagiri district also suffered from heavy rainfall halting several day-to-day activities in the area.