Ranchi: Heavy rains and gusty winds have hit normal life in Jharkhand by disrupting surface and air traffic and snapping power transmission lines in the state. The heavy downpour and wind uprooted trees in many areas of the capital Ranchi, including the university gate leading to disruption in traffic. A big tree also fell on the middle of the road near Girls High School on Bariatu Road, Ranchi thereby blocking the road.

In a similar incident, a falling tree uprooted by the strong winds injured cooks working near Raj Bhavan in Ranchi. Many school buses were stranded leaving the students high and dry. The inclement weather conditions also led to disruption in power supply by damaging the transmission lines. Besides, air traffic to and fro Ranchi airport was also affected. IndiGo flight from Kolkata to Ranchi has been cancelled due to torrential rains causing inconvenience to the flyers.