Heavy rains claim 27 lives in Bihar; IMD issues Orange alert
Published on: 2 hours ago
Patna: A total of 27 people were reported dead while 24 were severely injured due to heavy rains and thunderstorms in Bihar. The Meteorological Department here had issued an Orange alert on Thursday as the state continued to receive heavy rainfall. With the ongoing havoc in the state, reports of containers overturning on the road, boats getting stuck in the river and many trains being halted have been reported.
