Bengaluru(Karnataka): The Met Office has predicted heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Chikmagalur, and Hassan, Kodagu, and Shivamogga districts on Friday. Meanwhile, the rain continued to lash several parts of the Bengaluru. The rainwater has entered more than 3000 homes in the city. The Meteorological Department has announced a red alert in seven districts of Karnataka.

On the other hand, the district administration on Thursday announced the closure of schools due to heavy rains in Dakshina Kannada, Mysore, and Shimoga. On Friday also, schools located in Shivamogga, Davanagere, Dharwad, and Haveri districts were shut.

On Friday, yellow alert has been declared for Bengaluru, Bengaluru Rural, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Tumkur, Ramanagara, Mandya, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Dharwad, Davangere, Chitradurga, Bellary, Yadagiri, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Koppal, Gadag and Haveri districts. Some respite from rainfall was expected in some districts on Friday.

Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai, who was conducting an inspection of rain-hit areas in Bengaluru City for the past two days, will hold a meeting with BBMP officials on Friday, to chalk out strategy to contain the situation.