Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert in six districts of Kerala and a yellow alert in other districts, cautioning the possibility of heavy rains on Saturday and Sunday due to the low-pressure formation in the Bay of Bengal.

An orange alert has been issued in five districts on Sunday. The weather report also states that the wind speed could be between 40 to 50 km. Meanwhile, the Idukki dam shutters may be opened once again as heavy rains continue in the district. An orange alert is also being issued at the dam site.

On the other hand, the Cheruthoni dam gates would be opened either on Saturday evening or on Sunday morning to regulate the water level at the Idukki dam. The district collector has asked those living near the dam and also on the shores of the Periyar river to exercise high caution.