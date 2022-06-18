Bengaluru: Heavy rainfall wreaked havoc across Bengaluru last night as several parts of the city were flooded. As a result of the floods, a 24-year-old youth was killed in Bangaluru's K. R. Puram area. The deceased wanted to rescue his bike from the rainwater since the area was already flooded by around 12 pm. The flood waters entered a building in which the youth was residing and he rushed out to save his bike, but it still got washed away. In his efforts to save his bike, the youth could not fight against the flow of the water and he too got washed away. The floodwater eventually flowed into Raj Canal.

Bannerghatta, Nelamangal, Richmond Circle, Shanti Nagar, Majestic, MG Road, Lalbagh, Basavanagudi. Jayanagar, JP Nagara, Koramangala, Ulasuru, KR Circle, Jayanagar, and several other parts of the city witnessed heavy flooding.