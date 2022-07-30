Mangaluru: Following heavy rainfall coupled with lightning and thunder, the Mangaluru district administration declared a holiday for Anganwadi centres, and primary and high schools in the Mangaluru sub-division on Saturday.

Heavy rains have been lashing Mangaluru, Ullal, Mulki, Moodbidri and Bantwal taluk since Friday night. Considering the safety of the children, holiday has been declared, said Deputy Commissiomer Dr Rajendra K V. In Puttur sub division, decision on holiday will be taken by Tahsildars and BEOs after assessing the situation at the local level, said the DC.

The DC also said that since several roads in Mangaluru are inundated, holiday has been declared for all colleges in Mangaluru City Corporation limits. After a lull for few days, heavy showers have been lashing the region. Rain has also disrupted power supply in several parts of the city.