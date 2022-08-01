Srinagar: Cloudburst in Jogdi and Ratpura villages on Sunday, late in the night, has caused heavy damage to the fields. The fields were destroyed by water and debris. After getting the information, SDM Ajayveer Singh visited the affected area on Monday morning. "There was about 70 to 80 percent damage to fields and roads in both the villages," he said.

Also read: Foreign countries responsible for cloudburst incidents: KCR

Roadways and electricity and water lines have also been damaged. The administration team from Srinagar reached the spot and is taking stock of the damage caused due to the disaster. According to the administration, cloudburst was reported in both the villages at 12 am on Monday, Singh met the suffering families and assured them of all possible help. The officers have been instructed to prepare for compensation for the villagers.