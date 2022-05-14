New Delhi: The national capital was reeling under hot weather conditions for the past two days, and it is expected to worsen on Saturday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). An Orange alert has been issued by the IMD warning that the mercury may soar to 46-47 degrees Celsius in parts of the city. The maximum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's base station, is predicted to settle at 44 degrees Celsius as against 42.5 degrees Celsius on Friday. On Friday, the weather stations at Jafarpur and Mungeshpur recorded a maximum temperature of 45.6 degrees Celsius and 45.4 degrees Celsius, respectively, six notches above normal for this time of the year.

Similarly, to caution the Delhiites, the IMD has issued an 'Yellow' alert to caution the people about a heatwave on Sunday. This is the fifth heatwave -- one in March and three in April -- in the capital this summer season. With scanty rains owing to feeble western disturbances, Delhi had recorded its second hottest April this year since 1951 with a monthly average maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius.

