Panaji: Taking a serious note of a heatwave alert by India Meteorological Department, the Goa Education department has decided to shut the schools before noon for Thursday and Friday. Director of education, Shailesh Zingade told IANS that due to the heatwave alert the department took the decision.

"We have told schools to allow the students to leave by noon. It is for today and tomorrow," he said. "Please note that heatwave conditions are likely at isolated places over North Goa and South Goa. Maximum temperatures are likely to fall gradually by 2-3 degrees from 11th March onwards. The warnings are issued based on latest observations and numerical weather prediction model guidance," the Indian Meteorological Department said.

"The maximum temperature over Goa is likely to remain 4-6 degree Celsius higher than its normal value," it said. On Wednesday the daytime temperature in the capital city was 38.4 degree Celsius, which was 4.6 degree Celsius above average.

Heat wave conditions likely at isolated places over North Goa and South Goa on 8th & 9th March 2023(sic), a tweet from the IMD Goa office said in a tweet. As per the forecast for Panaji City, skies would be clear and haze is likely. Maximum temperature is likely to be 4 - 6 degrees above normal on 9th March heat wave conditions are likely. No large change in maximum temperature on 8th, 9th and 10th March, Gradual fall by 2-3°C during subsequent 2 days, the detailed weather report said.

Meanwhile, sources from the education department informed that as many schools are conducting exams, they have been told to advance the timings of exams. "Management has to work on this and advance the timing of exams. They should take it seriously," sources said. It is pertinent to note that the Country recorded its hottest February since 1901, according to the IMD. The average maximum temperature was 29.5 degree in February. (with IANS inputs)