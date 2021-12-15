New Delhi: Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi asked the Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni to quit his post referring to his previous statements where he had claimed that he would resign from his post if even a single piece of evidence came up against his son Ashish Mishra being present at the place of violence in Lakhimpur Kheri.

She asserted that either the Central Government sack him or he resigns from his post on moral grounds as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence has concluded its report saying that the incident was "pre-planned" and not an act of negligence and accident.



While speaking to ETV Bharat, Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "Natural justice would ensure that people who are responsible for this are arrested and the person who is sitting in power must step down. We have a shameless government that is not just defending him but also protecting him. It clearly shows that this is an insensitive, heartless Government which doesn't care about farmers who died due to a pre-planned conspiracy."



Referring to the previous statements of Ajay Mishra Teni, the Shiv Sena MP said, "These are people who cannot be trusted on their own words. These are set of people who do not care about their commitments to the country. This is a Government which is heartless, shameless and doesn't believe in justice and democracy."



Earlier today, the Lok Sabha witnessed an uproar of Opposition MPs who were demanding a discussion on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. However, the House got adjourned amid the Opposition's protest.

When asked, what will be the future course of action by the Opposition, Chaturvedi said, "I think people's court is supreme. People are watching that democracy is being murdered every single day inside the Parliament.

Opposition voices are muzzled and MPs are not allowed to speak about issues that matter to the people of this country. I would rather be judged in the people's court rather than how this Government portrays me."

