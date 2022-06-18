Rashid Khan, Afghanistan and Gujarat Titans premier spinner, has come up with a heartbreaking post for his mother who passed away on this day two years ago.

Rashid, in a tweet, opened up about how his heart was "filled with sadness" even two years after losing his mother. "Two years since you left us MOM. Everyone says that time heals everything but ever after 2 years still I can’t stop my tears. My heart is filled with sadness. I don’t know how will I move from this phase But I miss u every single moment," he tweeted ending it with two broken heart emojis.

Khan's tweet triggered a lot of reactions with netizens commenting with messages of support and prayers. "Stay strong Rashid and may your mom’s Blessings shall always be upon you," wrote Mazhar Khan, one of the social media users. Another user Sameen Rana commented: "A mother is with us always, First in her lifetime, then forever in our memories. May Allah give her the highest place in Jannah..Ameen. Stay strong brother, lot of prayer and best wishes for your happiness."

Also read: I am 'spin-fast' bowler who prefers bowling at 100 kmph rather than 75 kmph: Rashid Khan

Pakistan cricketer Shan Masood also reacted to Rashid Khan's post with a prayer and heart emojis.

Cricketer Rashid Khan moving's post for late mother on second death anniversary

Khan's mother passed away in 2020 after battling a prolonged illness two years after his father had died. In 2020, Khan wrote a moving post a day after losing his mother. "You were my home my mother I had no home but you. I can’t believe you are no more with me, you will (be) missed forever. Rest In Peace Mother."

Rashid Khan's tweet when he lost his mother in 2020

The Afghan bowler is one of the best among the contemporary spinners in international cricket and was also the first Afghanistan player to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) where he representS Gujarat Titans. He also plays for Adelaide Strikers in Australia's Big Bash League (BBL) and Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).