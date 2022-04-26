Ranchi: Hearing the petition filed in the case of objectionable remarks on PM Narendra Modi by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Jharkhand High Court fixed May 5 as the next hearing date.

The advocate representing Rahul Gandhi sought time from the court for a reply. Accepting the request, Justice Sanjay Kumar Dwivedi fixed May 5 as the new date for the hearing. During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, while addressing a rally at Morhabadi Maidan in Ranchi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made derogatory remarks against all the people named 'Modi'. Regarding this remark, advocate Pradeep Modi had filed a complaint in Ranchi's Civil Court and a defamation case Rs 20 crore. Over which the Civil Court had directed Gandhi to appear before the court. Following it, Rahul Gandhi had approached the High Court.

