Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh): The hearing of the Lakhimpur violence case will be taken up in the district judge's court on Tuesday. The application was filed on behalf of the accused on the last hearing. Government advocate Arvind Tripathi said that charges will be framed against the accused in the court today. On October 3, 2021, a Thar jeep was mounted on farmers protesting against farm laws at Tikunia in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh.

It is alleged that the Thar jeep was deliberately mounted on the farmers by Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra Teni and his associates. Five farmers and three BJP workers were also killed in the incident. The investigation of this case was handed over to the SIT, after which the SIT filed the charge sheet.

It may be recalled that in this case, Ashish Mishra, son of the Minister of State for Home and his relative Virendra Shukla, were granted bail by the High Court, while 12 accused, including BJP workers Sumit Jaiswal and Ankit Das, are still lodged in the district jail. Both of them are accused of mowing down a journalist and four farmers. Apart from this, four accused have also been jailed in the second case of lynching three BJP workers. Both these cases will be heard in the district judge's court today.

Read: SC directs UP to respond to SIT reports seeking cancellation of bail to Ashish Mishra