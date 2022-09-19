Mathura: The Court of Civil Judge Senior Division on Monday, hearing two petitions filed in the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi case, said the next hearing on one of the cases shall be held a day later on September 20, while the other case shall be heard on October 26.

In one of the two petitions, seven students from Lucknow and Delhi had filed an application in the court of Additional Judge 7, demanding daily hearings be scheduled in the court regarding the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi case. On Monday, the opposition Intazamia (Shahi Idgah Masjid) advocate filed an objection over the matter. The matter is further listed to be heard on September 20.

In another case, the office bearers of the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha sought a stay on the construction work in the Meena Masjid complex, citing it as "illegal". The court has fixed the next hearing on this for October 26, informed Dinesh Kaushik, one of the office bearers of the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha.

In the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi vs Shahi Idgah Masjid case, more than a dozen petitions were filed in the court of Civil Judge Senior Division Additional Judge 7 and District Judge, about 2 years ago. The main demand in all the petitions is the 'illegal' Shahi Idgah mosque built near the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi complex be removed, citing that it was "wrongfully" built by the Mughal ruler Aurangzeb after demolishing major temples that already existed there.