Ranchi: The court of Justice Sanjay Kumar Dwivedi, on Monday, granted former Congress president, Rahul Gandhi six weeks' time to file an affidavit after he addressed Home Minister, Amit Shah as a 'killer' during a Congress session in 2018.

BJP supporter, Pratap Kumar of Chaibasa lodged an FIR against Gandhi in 2018 and the court of Chaibasa took cognizance and issued a bailable warrant to Gandhi. After that, a petition was filed on his behalf seeking to quash the FIR lodged against him. "The court has asked Rahul Gandhi to prepare his response till the next hearing of the case and present an affidavit then," said advocate Vinod Sahu.

Also read: One of India's finest statesman: Rahul wishes ex-PM Manmohan on his birthday