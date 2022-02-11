Sarguja (Chhattisgarh): Mahua nuts will now be used in making biscuits and cookies for improving the financial condition of Chhattisgarh women attached to self-help groups (SHGs). These highly nutritious and rich in protein nuts are found in abundance in tropical forests of Chhattisgarh, will be a gamechanger for Gothan women in the Sarguja district of Chhattisgarh.

People pick up Mahua from the forest and brew them to make country-liquor. Now, the Sarguja district administration in Chhattisgarh has provided training to women associated with self-help groups (SHGs), how to prepare biscuits or cookies from Mahua nuts. A bakery unit has also been set up by the administration at Gothan in the Sarguja district of Chhattisgarh. The women, who received training at a bakery unit will start making Mahua cookies at the Gothan unit soon.

Jagdish Gupta the Bakery Operator said, "Training has been imparted to SHG women and soon they will contribute to Gothan unit for making cookies." "Mahua nuts are first dried and ground to a powder form. Around 30% Mahua powder is mixed with sugar and maida (flour) proportionately and then cut into pieces. It is then put in an oven for baking for at least 25 minutes."

Sheela Bhatt, a trainee, said, "I have received tips on making cookies from Mahua nuts and we will soon start our production at Gothan unit." Another trainee Sonali Singh, said, "Production of Mahua cookies will be profitable. We can have a profit margin ranging from Rs 200 to Rs 250. The cost of raw Mahua is Rs 20 per kg and maida (flour) comes at a price of Rs 40 per kg whereas Mahua cookies in the market will be sold at a price of Rs 400 per kg. So, the profit will be higher."

Talking about the nutritional value of Mahua, Dr Amin Firdausi, said, "This is a good effort. The Botanical name of Mahua is Madhuca longifolia, which is also known as Butter Tree. It is found in abundance in the tropical forest of Chhattisgarh. Physically weak and malnourished children are given milk mixed with Mahua for gaining strength. Oil extract from Mahua is used in the treatment of arthritis. The nut contains protein and healthy fat. It is used in curing several ailments as well as fodder for livestock."