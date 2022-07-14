Kolhapur: As rains lash Maharashtra, the daily lives of people have come to a standstill. Due to the incessant rains, it has become difficult for healthcare workers to reach remote villages. However, health and ASHA workers from the Primary Health Center in Bhadwan in Ajara taluka of Kolhapur district walked nearly three and a half kilometers to carry out their services.

The healthcare providers tread through knee-deep water for three and a half kilometers to carry out the routine vaccination drive for children in the villages of Ajara. The healthcare workers arrived at Dhangarwadi in Ajara amid heavy rainfalls to vaccinate children under the Har Ghar Dastak scheme.

The employees of PHC Bhadwan showed admirable dedication towards their work as the Dhangarwadi village is home to just 125 people. Despite the small population of the village, healthcare providers decided to pass through difficult stretches of road that were filled with water. More often than not, it is the citizens who have to travel on foot to reach the nearest hospital in order to receive treatment.