New Delhi: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday wrote to all States and Union Territories to ensure a functional and regular supply of medical oxygen for Covid19 pandemic management.

Though cases in the country are low and not surging operationalization and maintenance of medical infrastructure is of utmost importance, it wrote. The Ministry directed the states to keep the PSA plants fully functional and conduct regular mock drills to check them. Moreover, states should also ensure that uninterrupted supply of Liquid Medical Oxygen in health facilities and their refilling.

Oxygen control rooms should be reinvigorated at States and Union Territories level for prompt resolutions of oxygen-related issues and challenges. On-boarding of all healthcare facilities utilizing oxygen to ODAS platform for daily oxygen demand and consumption should also be monitored, it added.

Earlier on Saturday, Union Health Minister Dr. Mandaviya on Saturday said that the Air Suvidha portal will be implemented for passengers arriving from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand. Meanwhile, random coronavirus testing of international arriving passengers started at Delhi airport on Saturday. Two percent of passengers arriving on each international flight will now be subjected to random coronavirus testing at airports.