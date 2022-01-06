New Delhi: With the country seeing an enormous surge in Covid-19 cases, the Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to be briefed by the Health Ministry over the current situation in poll-bound states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, and Uttarakhand.

According to reports, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan will brief the Commission about the threat posed by the new Omicron variant which is driving the latest Covid-19 wave in India. Niti Aayog Member (Health) Dr VK Paul will also attend the briefing.

The country registered an alarming increase in the number of Covid-19 cases on Wednesday logging 58,097 fresh infections and 534 deaths in 24 hours.

This was a 55% jump from the number of cases reported a day earlier. The country has over 2.14 lakh active cases now. The Omicron tally stands at 2,135.

Calls have come from several quarters seeking a delay in elections after reports of violations of Covid protocols at political rallies in poll-bound states.

Congress, the BJP, and other parties, as such, have cancelled their rallies in Uttar Pradesh fearing the same could emerge as super-spreader events.

ECI is expected to announce the poll dates later this month.

Read: Amid Covid surge, ECI virtually reviews poll preparations in Manipur