New Delhi: With Covid cases in the country showing a steady upsurge, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Thursday dashed letters to health secretaries of all States and UTs asking them not to lower their guard and continue working towards building on the progress made thus far to bring the pandemic situation under control.

Asserting that Health Ministry will continue to provide requisite support to the States in the ongoing and collective effort, Bhushan said in the past two weeks, an upsurge in cases has been noticed. "In the week ending June 8, 4207 average daily new cases were reported as compared to 2663 average daily cases in the week ending June 1. There has also been an increase in the weekly positivity rate from 0.63 per cent to 1.12 per cent," Bhushan said in his letter.

He said that in the last 24 hours, 7,240 new Covid19 cases have been reported in the country, out of which, 81 per cent of cases have been reported from four states namely Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi and Karnataka. States and UTs have been advised to continue implementation and monitoring of necessary measures for prompt and effective management of Covid19 and to ensure compliance with various advisories issued by the ministry.

"Genome sequencing of prescribed samples of international passengers as well as the collection of samples from Sentinel Sites (identified health facilities) and local cluster of new Covid19 cases is equally important," Bhushan said. He said that States and UTs must ensure a high level of testing in all such areas that are reporting new cases and a cluster of cases.