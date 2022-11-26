New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday appointed Padma Shri, Khel Ratna Arjuna Awardee Deepa Malik as Nikshay Mitra ambassador, an initiative under Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan. Malik is India's first paralympic medalist.

“I am delighted to join the TB Mukt Bharat Jan Andolan as a national ambassador and look forward to working with teams to amplify further much-needed awareness of this debilitating disease, which can be easily prevented and cured, to ensure India reaches its target to be TB Free by 2025,” said Malik.

The Health Ministry said that Malik has expressed her commitment to the TB Mukt Bharat campaign, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018 when she participated in TB awareness activities at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Pavilion at the 41st India International Trade Fair at Pragati Maidan on Saturday.

She emphasized that while the treatment of TB is physical, the first step of recovery commences with mental well-being, focusing on maintaining a positive mindset and rising above the stigma surrounding this condition.

“Though the journey to complete recovery may take time, it is crucial to perceive health holistically, extending beyond the physical aspect to include mental well-being as well. Health is the ultimate wealth,” she said. Malik urged people to take part in the Jan Aandolan movement, contributing in building momentum to ensure India becomes free of TB by 2025.

“I firmly believe that no one should ever be left behind in fulfilling their potential because of their age, race, gender, or ability. This includes anyone suffering from a disease such as TB. They should never feel alone, and it is our duty as citizens to do whatever we can to support them. We must reach out to them as a Mitra and remind them they are supported, which is why I fully support the Ni-kshay Mitra initiative as a Ni-kshay Mitra myself,” she said.