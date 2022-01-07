New Delhi: Delhi might record 17,000 Covid cases with a positivity rate of nearly 17 per cent on Friday, according to Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Kumar Jain. The number of corona infections is increasing continuously in Delhi due to the arrival of more international flights, Jain added.

While addressing the media, the minister said, "This is the reason for implementing stricter measures to curb the spread of Covid-19. Some people were saying stricter measures were not needed but it is better to take precautions early after the spreading of virus."

Delhi Health Minister Satyendara Kumar Jain addressing a press conference on Friday

He added, "However, it is 6 to 7 per cent less patient bed occupancy, compared to the previous Covid wave. Now, even if tested positive, only 7 days are required for home isolation. There is no need for retest as well."

Satyendra Jain also said that holidays of all health workers have been cancelled. "There is a need to be more careful about Corona. Be careful with at least a couple of months."

Speaking on the occasion on the variant of Corona, he said that if Omicron was like Delta, there would have been more patients in the hospital. If it was like Delta, then there would be at least 3000 to 4000 patients in a day. At present, there are not even 10 per cent of patients in the hospital.

The minister while sharing the details of bed occupancy, said, "On 6 January, 1091 beds were occupied in total govt and private hospitals. Out of that patients from Delhi were 869 and the rest were from outside Delhi. The active cases in Delhi as of 6 January is 31,498, compared to last year. It is less than 3 per cent while last year 7,000 beds were occupied in the similar situation."

The minister urged residents to follow Covid appropriate behaviour to bring down the cases.