New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya launched the Intensified Mission Indradhanush 4.0 on Monday. On the occasion, the Health Minister said, 'Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants the vaccination coverage to be 90 per cent. States and the Centre have to put collective efforts into it.'

Mandaviya informed that a total of 170 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered already throughout the country."The Prime Minister visioned the Indradhanush for a universal vaccination which is accessible and received justifiably by all," said Mandaviya.

"Vaccines protects children and expecting mothers from various disease. Earlier vaccination was 43 per cent which has now reached 76 per cent. Our PM wants the vaccination to be 90 per cent," informed the Health Minister.

He urged people to vaccinate the newborns to protect them from polio and other diseases and secure their future. "One drop of polio can save a life," he added.