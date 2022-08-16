Mansa: Health Department officials and doctors in Sardulgarh of Mansa district of Punjab staged a protest at an Independence Day event on Monday against the management's decision to issue collective a testimonial to them. During the protest, a female supervisor of the health department tore up the testimonials.

The protesters alleged that officials of other departments were issued individual testimonials by the State Government. They raised slogans against the government and the administration. The Health Department officials alleged that they were sidelined in the event.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Sardulgarh Poonam Singh tried to reach out to the protestors but in vain. The supervisor alleged that only doctors were not provided individual testimonials.