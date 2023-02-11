Vijayapura (Karnataka): The Karnataka police detained seven people on Friday here in connection with forcefully shaving the heads of twin brothers based on the orders of a local panchayat body. The panchayat acted on the complaint of a woman, who alleged that the duo harassed them in Maharashtra, where they had gone for work. The panchayat shaved the youths' heads and paraded them in Hegadihala Tanda of Vijayapura taluka as a form of punishment.

According to the police, the two men had behaved rudely with a woman in Maharashtra. On returning home, the woman complained about this to her family. On learning about the incident, the elders called for a panchayat and ordered the two youths to be paraded with a garland of sandals after shaving their heads.

Swinging into action, the Vijaypura rural police rushed to the spot and conducted an inquiry into the incident. Based on the initial investigation, seven people were found guilty and were immediately taken into custody. The case pertains to Lambani Tanda of Hegadihala in Vijayapur taluk. Incidentally, a video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The panchayat was convened by the Lambani community and punishments like these are a prominent practice in the area.

Ironically, panchayats in villages are still following such barbaric punishment in this age. Incidents of that kind are taking place across the country time and again. Despite police taking action against the accused still, they are resorting to inhuman acts. Though harassing a woman is wrong, they could have approached the police and lodged a complaint against the accused.