New Delhi: Heads of Missions from 13 countries on Saturday interacted with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda at the party's headquarters in the national capital. The BJP president held a meeting with envoys of the UK, Spain, Finland, Croatia, Serbia, Austria, Estonia, Lithuania, Czech Republic, Jamaica, Thailand, Mauritius and Nepal.

This is the fourth such interaction event with the BJP chief. Nadda interacted with Alex Ellis from the UK, Jose Maria Ridao from Spain, Austria's Katharina Wieser, Ritva Koukku-Ronde from Finland, Petar Ljubicic from Croatia, Dr Eliska Zigova from the Czech Republic, Sinisa Pavic from Serbia, Julius Pranevicius from Lithuania, Dr Shankar Prasad Sharma from Nepal, Santi Bai Hanoomanjee from Mauritius, Jason Hall from Jamaica, Katrin Kivi from Estonia and Pattarat Hongtong from Thailand.

This interaction is a part of the "Know BJP" initiative launched by the party's National President on BJP's foundation day on April 6. The party presents detailed information on its historical journey, ideology, structure and ongoing activities. Nadda also has been elaborating on the history, struggles, successes, ideology and contribution of the party and BJP governments in nation-building.

Envoys have been divided into groups including African, East Asian, Gulf, CIS and North American nations. The next events of this series are scheduled for June 13 and June 15. During the event BJP National Spokespersons Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Guru Prakash Paswan, Vijay Chauthaiwale, the party's in-charge of the Foreign Affairs Department and a few other distinguished BJP leaders also joined JP Nadda. The Foreign Affairs Department, in its newest avatar, was launched by the then BJP President Amit Shah in November 2014 with Chauthaiwala as its Chairman. (ANI)