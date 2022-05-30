Chennai (Tamil Nadu): In a bizarre incident, the HDFC Bank in Chennai's T Nagar branch mistakenly deposited Rs 13 crore each in its 100 customer's accounts. Many of these customers, on receiving the huge sum of money, informed the Crime branch police and Bank Fraud Unit about the incident, prompting them to look into the matter. As a preliminary step, the officials temporarily froze the customers' accounts and launched an investigation into the matter.

The officials said their first priority is to find out if the bank server was hacked leading to the transfer of money or was it a manual mistake. Though the police have launched a probe and taken cognisance of the matter, the HDFC officials have not commented on the matter so far.