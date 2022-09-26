Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Monday directed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the state government to furnish written submissions in the petition challenging the probe in the alleged video-leak extortion case of former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi.

Noted advocate Indira Jaising, representing the alleged victim, informed the court that as far as her knowledge goes, the other parties have not presented the written submissions yet. Even the translated copy of the 'B' Report filed by the SIT has not been provided, she said.

Justice Sunil Dutt Yadav, who is hearing the petition, said: "I don't intend to hear the arguments till the submissions are made. There cannot be any more delay in submitting written submissions. I have given enough opportunities."

In the order, the court said, "The counsel appearing for the petitioner has submitted that the written submission of their side has been filed. All the other parties, including the SIT and state, to file their synopsis and written submissions to enable the petitioners also to be aware of the issues on hand and would also assist the amicus curiae as regards to the stand of the parties."

A sexual assault complaint was filed against Jarkiholi after a video got leaked and telecast on some news channels in February 2021. It led to his resignation as minister. Jarkiholi filed a counter-complaint alleging that the video was leaked to blackmail him. The alleged victim and two others were accused by him.

Based on his complaint, an SIT was formed. The victim challenged the SIT's formation before the HC through a petition, which was now being heard. (PTI)