Tirupati (Amaravati): The High Court of Andhra Pradesh has sentenced Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) EO Dharma Reddy to one month jail and a fine in a contempt of court case. Three temporary employees of the TTD approached the High Court regarding regularization. The court had previously ordered the regularization of three employees and the order has not been implemented.

The employees once again filed a contempt petition in the court saying that the orders of the court were not implemented. The High Court has expressed its displeasure on TTD EO for not implementing the orders of the court regarding the employees case. EO Dharmareddy was sentenced to one month imprisonment and a fine of two thousand rupees. The High Court ordered to surrender before the Judiciary Registrar before 27th of this month.