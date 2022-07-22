Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court has questioned the Punjab government over the leak of information regarding the VIP security withdrawal. Notably, a day after the withdrawal of VIP security, Punjabi singer and rapper Siddhu Moosewala was brutally murdered in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. According to sources, the High Court has issued orders to the government to give complete information within a week.

Answering the questions of the High Court, the government's lawyer said, "We are investigating and will also fix the responsibility". The public prosecutor sought time to submit a sealed report on this within two weeks, but the court granted only one week for the same. So far, a total of 28 petitions have been filed in the High Court on the issue of withdrawing security.

The High Court has issued an order to the government and said that those who do not have a single security guard must be given one. The court has also ordered that former ministers Sohan Singh Thandal and Mahinder Kaur Josh should be provided with one security guard each.