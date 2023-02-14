New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought the responses of the city government and the Delhi Development Authority to a plea seeking a bar on demolition in the Mehrauli Archaeological Park area in south Delhi till a fresh demarcation report has been prepared. Without interfering with the demolition exercise at this stage, Justice Mini Pushkarna issued notice on the petition by Mehrauli Minorities Resident And Shop Owners Welfare and directed that the matter be placed before the division bench (DB) headed by the Chief Justice, where a similar matter is already pending. Notice Considering the submissions and the fact that similar issue is pending before the DB 1, it is deemed expedient to place the matter before DB 1. List before DB 1 subject to the order of the Chief Justice on February 17, the court ordered.

The DDA started a demolition drive in Mehrauli earlier this month. The petitioner has alleged the revenue minister of the Delhi government said on February 11 that a fresh demarcation report should be prepared as the present report has certain objections and, in the meantime, no demolition exercise should be carried out. When there is no fresh demarcation report, how are they carrying out demolition? the petitioner's counsel asked. The petitioner submitted Mehrauli has many slum clusters and several waqf properties, including mosques and dargahs, were located there.

The DDA counsel said it is the land owning agency in the present case and the demolition exercise is in terms of the order passed by a division bench of the high court in December last year for removal of encroachments. The lawyer contended the demarcation report is of the year 2021 and the minister cannot sit in review over it. The division bench, which earlier refused to stay the demolition in another matter, should hear the present case as well, the lawyer said.

On December 23, 2022, the high court had refused to stay the demolition exercise proposed in Mehrauli Archaeological Park. The DDA had then informed the court that no mosque or graveyard was being demolished by the authorities and that only the encroachers will be removed from places in and around the Mehrauli Archaeological Park. It said the exercise will be carried out in accordance the demarcation report. (PTI)