Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday refused to quash the eviction notices issued to employees of Air India to vacate their staff quarters but permitted them to stay there till September 24 in view of the upcoming Ganpati festival.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice M S Karnik disposed of three petitions filed by employees unions, namely Aviation Industry Employees Guild (AIEG), Air Corporation Employees Union (ACEU) and All India Service Engineers Association (AISEA), seeking quashing of the airline's notice issued in October last year and May this year.

Some 1,600 families reside in the AI staff quarters at Kalina, and while some have already vacated their quarters, around 400 continue to stay.

Refusing the quash the notice, the HC, however, said employees can continue living there till September 24, adding there would not be any coercive action till then.

"Since Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated widely and passionately in Mumbai, the employees are given time till September 24. Till then they can continue to reside in the quarters. But not beyond that. Till September 24, there won't be any coercive action against those who continue to reside in the house," the court said.

During the course of hearing, which spanned over a month, the airline company assured the court it will not take any coercive action against employees for not vacating the premises before the stipulated deadline. (PTI)