Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana Court on Monday came down heavily on the Punjab government on the appointment of Rajya Sabha member from Punjab, Raghav Chadha as the chairman of the advisory committee. The High Court has ordered the Punjab government to take an appropriate decision on the petitioner's demand.

The Chief Justice of the High Court asked the Punjab government, what was the need for it. "Why were the elections got conducted if such decisions are to be taken that the powers of the government should be given to one person?" asked the Chief Justice of the High court.

According to sources, a petition has been filed by High Court lawyer Jagmohan Bhatti, in which it was described that the appointment of Raghav Chadda was a violation of the rules. Jagmohan Bhatti said there had been no notification regarding his appointment because the notification has a number. He further said that it has an endorsement number and if there is an endorsement number then it cannot be a notification.

The Punjab Government said the petitioners reached the court when the government had completed almost all formalities. After hearing the arguments of both parties, the High Court reprimanded the Punjab Government and said the government "has not spent even a single rupee".

Earlier, Raghav Chadha was made the chairman of the new advisory committee of the Punjab government. Due to this, the opponents cornered the Mann government and slammed Kejriwal for this move.