New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has issued notice to the Government of NCT Delhi and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking direction from concerned authorities to take immediate remedial steps to eliminate the contagious viral disease known as 'Lumpy Skin Disease'.

The Bench of Justice Satish Chander Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad on Wednesday directed the respondents to file a reply within a period of 10 days and listed the matter for 14th October. The plea submitted that Lumpy Skin Disease is a Contagious Viral disease that spreads among cattle, Bovine (Cow family) through mosquitoes, flies, lice, and wasps by direct contact, and also through contaminated food and water. The disease causes fever and nodules on the skin, and it can be fatal.

Petitioner Ajay Gautam stated that Lumpy skin disease has killed nearly 70,000 cattle in the country to date and numbers are increasing day by day. It is submitted that the Lumpy Virus disease has created havoc in the several States of India and the most effective States are Rajasthan and Himachal. This disease has now knocked on the doors of Delhi too and has started affecting the cows of Delhi.

These infected cows strictly need medical treatments at the earliest. This disease can turn into an epidemic. Therefore immediate action is required for stopping the spread of this disease amongst our Holy cows, the plea said. According to the petitioner, every day, cows are dying on road due to these reasons, and the helpline number issued is not responding and answering calls/queries related to Lumpi Skin Virus properly.

It further stated that the respondents have set up only one Isolation Shelter for cows in Rewala, Khanpur South-West District for 4500 Cattle. Although there are more than 20,000 to 25,000 stray cows in the National Capital. The plea further alleges that ambulance service is available for Holy Cows so as to rescue or send them from other parts of Delhi to the South-west district isolation shelter and no place has been identified, allotted, or proposed by respondents for the burial of infected Cows.

Plea seeks court direction to respondents to immediately constitute a team of Veterinary doctors in every zone of Delhi and direct this team to deal with and address cases of Lumpy disease.

Meanwhile, as many as 93 cattle have died after being infected by the lumpy virus in Gurugram, while 890 cases of the infectious disease have been found among cattle in Gurugram, Sohna, and Pataudi areas, the district's animal husbandry department informed. Officials informed that although Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) is rapidly spreading, it is not transmitted to human beings either from animals or through cow milk.

Dr Punita Gahlawat, Deputy Director of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, however, informed that one-third of cases of the lumpy virus disease have been cured and around 71,000 cattle in Gurugram have been vaccinated to protect against the virus. Gahlawat appealed to owners to isolate cattle showing symptoms of the lumpy virus, which may include high fever, reduced milk production, skin nodules, loss of appetite, increased nasal discharge, and watery eyes, among others.

"In Gurugram, the number of cases is low and manageable. We have responded promptly and taken all the necessary steps to curb the spread of the disease," she said. Lumpy skin disease is a contagious viral disease that spreads among cattle through mosquitoes, flies, lice, and wasps by direct contact, as also through contaminated food and water. The disease causes fever and nodules on the skin, and it can be fatal.

She said necessary steps are being taken by the state's Animal Husbandry Department to curb the virus and to save the cattle from the deadly virus. "We have issued directions to the concerned daily owners and others to take necessary precautions to save animals from the affected cattle and if they suspect any cattle suffered from the virus, report the matter to the department. We have boosted vaccinations efforts were cases of the virus came to the fore," she added. (With Agency Inputs)