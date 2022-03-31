Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday found 8 IAS officers guilty of contempt of court and sentenced them to two weeks in jail. Upon seeking an apology, the court revised its judgment and directed the officials to perform community service at welfare hostels every month for a year.

The bench ordered the IAS officers to bear their lunch and dinner expenses for one day.

Earlier, the court heard a PIL challenging the construction of ward and village secretariats at school compounds and passed orders not to take up such constructions.

The petitioners moved contempt proceedings in the court alleging that the government ignored the court orders. Petitioners also submitted proof of constructing secretariats at government school premises.

High Court expressed anger over IAS officers Vijay Kumar, Shyamala Rao, GK Dwivedi, Buditi Rajasekhar, Srilakshmi, Girija Shankar, Chinaveerabhadradu, and MM Nayak for ignoring the court order. The court on Thursday passed orders to punish the bureaucrats.

