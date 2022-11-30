Chandigarh: In a major setback to the Punjab government, the Punjab and Haryana High Court imposed a fine of Rs 15 crore on the State government for failing to end the protest outside the Malbros liquor factory, an alcohol-making unit at Mansurwal village of Zira assembly segment in Ferozepur. The court recently directed the Mann government to submit the fine in one week.

Justice Bhardwaj issued the show cause notice to the Additional Director-General of Police (ADGP) (Law and Order), Ferozepur Deputy Commissioner (DC), and SSP in the case. Earlier, the court imposed a fine of Rs 5 crore on the state government for the same.

A petition was filed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court by Malbros International Private Limited, Ferozepur, alleging that their company had been closed due to an indefinite protest outside.

The Ferozepur Deputy Commissioner (DC) was directed to file an affidavit in which he was asked to provide the details of the protesters stalling the unit’s operations, and the details of the properties held by them. Directions were further issued for ascertaining the damage and loss suffered by the petitioners or any other claimant.

A committee headed by former HC Judge Justice RK Nehru has been constituted by the High Court for assessing and evaluating the loss to the petitioner or others. The High Court has ordered this committee to assess the damage caused to the factory in two months and submit its report to the High Court.